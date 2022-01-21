I’m a nurse, and there’s a certain time when you should have sex for the best results.

I’m a nurse, and for maximum benefit, you should have sex at a specific time.

SEXUAL WELLNESS is a vital aspect of our lives.

We’re all aware that there are alleged sex benefits, but we don’t know why or how they work.

On TikTok, one nurse goes by the handle @nurse.ria11 and is sharing her expert knowledge on the subject.

She recently posted a video in which she revealed that sex is most beneficial at certain times of the day.

It’s a very early morning.

“It releases endorphins that lower blood pressure and reduce stress, preparing you for a pleasant day,” she explained.

“Share with your partners, start your day off right,” she wrote alongside the video.

The tip was well received by viewers, with some making fun of the subject:

“It’s fine at any time.

One person said, “Practice makes perfect.”

“I’m not sure about the science,” one person added, “but it sure brightens up my day.”

Other sexual wellness advice comes from Kaitlin Klarer, a sex coach who spoke with The Sun about five ways to improve your love life.

When it came to the bedroom, one of her suggestions was to take a nonjudgmental approach with your partner.

She recalled giving advice to a man who claimed his wife was bad at performing oral sex as an example.

When she inquired about her husband’s direction and whether he provided feedback, she was told, “Oh no, I would never talk about something like that.”

“His wife didn’t have an issue with oral sex,” the expert explained.

They simply had a communication problem.

“Changing the way we explain ourselves is such an easy fix.”

“It may be technically simple, but it is emotionally difficult to do because there are many risks involved in telling our partner.”

“It may appear rude or hurtful, but you’re actually depriving your party of an opportunity to make you happy.”

She recommends that someone in a similar situation say to their partner, “Hey, I’d appreciate it if you could do this better.”

Sharing your true self, being openminded, being empathetic to your partner’s needs, and always reciprocating love were among her other recommendations.