I’m a nutritionist, so here are some inexpensive items to include in your child’s lunchbox (and yes, a little chocolate is acceptable).

Trying to make your children’s school lunches creative, varied, and healthy can be a difficult task.

When you’re making sarnies every day, it can be difficult to come up with new ideas, and your kids may become bored and irritable – especially if their peers are eating something more exciting.

It doesn’t have to be as difficult as it seems.

Jenna Hope, a certified nutritionist, shares her best tips for healthy and inexpensive ways to mix things up a little bit, resulting in happy kids – and parents.

Children often consider plain fruits and vegetables to be boring and unappealing, so getting creative with them can have a significant impact on what they will eat.

Use a small shaped cookie cutter to cut out fun shapes to encourage kids to eat their fruit.

Frozen fruit blended into an ice cream texture can be far more exciting for kids, and frozen fruit like berries is also much less expensive than fresh berries.

Fill celery sticks with peanut butter and a few raisins to make ‘ants on a log.’

Getting creative with the names of snacks and meals can also help to make eating healthy foods more enjoyable.

…However, it all depends on the rest of the child’s diet.

If the rest of the lunchbox is full of nutritious foods, a few squares of chocolate aren’t an issue.

If the child likes chocolate, choose low-sugar and dark-colored varieties whenever possible.

Instead of serving an entire chocolate bar, try incorporating it into a fruit salad or yoghurt, or simply portion out a few squares.

Small chunks of dark chocolate can also be added to a fruit salad; the sweetness of the fruit will help to balance out the sweetness of the dark chocolate, which is not typically enjoyed by children.

Alternatively, grate chocolate onto yoghurt pots; by grating the chocolate, the child will consume far less than if they were eating the entire bar, while still getting the chocolate flavor.

It’s tempting for parents to make the same lunchboxes every day, but variety is essential for supporting a child’s gut health and micronutrient requirements.

First and foremost, ensuring that the child consumes a diverse range of foods from various food groups is critical, as is ensuring that there is a calcium source, such as natural low-sugar dairy or soya yoghurt, or soft cheeses.

Overnight oats are commonly thought of as a breakfast food, but as a “lunchbox dessert,” they can be a healthier alternative to rice pudding.

Just to be clear…

