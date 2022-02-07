I’m a parenting expert, and here’s how to make your toddler do whatever you want.

BECOMING A PARENT IS A WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE – until your children reach toddlerhood, at which point you seem to lose all authority.

One astute parenting expert, on the other hand, has figured out the simple steps to take if you want your young child to do what’s required.

‘Dr.’

Kristyn Sommer, a mother of one, shared the tip on TikTok because she believes that parenting hacks should never be paywalled, especially for those who need them the most, parents.

”So you can get out the door when you need to,” she claims, the tip will get the toddler to behave exactly as you want without all the fuss and tantrums.

”Toddlers only want one thing: control and autonomy,” she explained.

”All they ever hear is ”No, don’t do that, stop! What are you doing? Be careful!” and they are never given the chance to make their own decisions.”

She then asked the audience to imagine themselves in the shoes of the child, claiming that adults would be irritated if someone was constantly controlling their lives without their consent.

When you need to leave the house, the gentle parenting expert, who has a two-year-old daughter, says it’s better to give your toddler a choice rather than telling them to get dressed.

”Calmly and confidently say, ”OK, guys, it’s time to get dressed – do you want to wear your yellow or blue shirt? Come and choose.”

”Choice is pretty magical […] – all of a sudden, you hand over that autonomy to your child, even if they’re still doing what you want.”

It’s best to give a choice again if the children flee and refuse to put their clothes on, which the mother admitted happened frequently.

”Would you like mum to put the shirt on for you or do you want to do it yourself?”

”The more control you give these kids, the less likely they are to refuse.”

”They understand that within a boundary, they can explore their autonomy and free will, and it works really well.”

”Also different options for walking to the car like skipping or “flying,”‘ one parent suggested.

”It’s a lot more fun, and kids are much more likely to participate.”

‘I asked my doodler if he wants autonomy, and he said no,’ wrote one.

"I use choices and my toddler says 'no' to both," wrote one.

