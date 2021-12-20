I’m a parenting expert, and here’s why your kids won’t go to bed on time – and what you can do about it.

This is why your kids won’t go to bed on time – and how to fix it, according to a parenting expert.

PATIENCE, UNDERSTANDING, and, on occasion, outside help are required when raising young children.

A holistic parenting expert is available to help parents navigate the trials and tribulations that come with raising young children.

Crystal, who goes by the handle @HolisticHomeJourney on social media, has amassed a following for her family-oriented videos.

She recently addressed a topic that all parents are familiar with: getting a child to obey his bedtime routine.

Crystal responded to a follower who asked for a “logical consequence” to discipline her six-year-old who was resisting his bedtime:

“Rather than looking for a punishment, I’d look for a solution to the problem: Why is the six-year-old refusing to go to bed?”

She went on to give parents some reasons to think about.

“I’ll give you some things that come to mind,” she said, “and you can see if anything resonates.”

“Does the child get enough physical activity during the day, or is he or she constantly told to sit down, be quiet, and sit still?”

“Is the child able to express and expand on any developing skills that are coming?” is a potential reason number two.

“They are interested in learning about things.

“Are these things being met throughout the day so that their head doesn’t go like this at night?” she asked, gesturing a mind whirling with ideas.

“Are they getting attention from you outside of that struggle for bedtime?” she asked, continuing the list.

Her fourth possible explanation questioned whether the child had a wind-down routine before going to bed.

They will have too much energy and won’t want to sleep if they don’t have any downtime to enter “bedtime mode.”

She wondered aloud, “Is the child afraid or uneasy?”

“Does the child have the option of staying in bed and playing with stuffed animals if they are not tired?”

The advice was well received, with some commenters adding strategies that had worked for them:

“Is the child’s bedtime too early for them? I regularly adjust my children’s bedtimes,” one responded.

“Because of his ADHD, my son has trouble sleeping because his brain won’t shut off. We use Headspace to help him calm down for bed,” another added, referring to the popular meditation app.

“Watch one last movie or take a bath before bed,” a third suggested.