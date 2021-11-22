I’m a parenting expert, and I believe that being too strict with your daughters can lead to their demise.

I’m a parenting expert, and I believe that if you have daughters, being too strict can ruin their lives.

Oh, to be a teenager again, with all the endless possibilities, first crushes, self-discovery, and no back and knee pain.

For some, however, it meant dealing with strict parents and not being able to go out as much as their peers – “no” meant “no” if my mother and father said “no.”

However, a parenting expert has revealed the dangers – which could even be life-threatening – of setting firm boundaries for your daughters.

Aly Pain, from California, issued a warning to parents on her TikTok channel, which has nearly half a million subscribers.

When a mother-of-two asked if her daughter is allowed to speak up, Aly explained the importance of being flexible when the parents and their daughter disagree.

“Parents of daughters, if you’re in the mindset that parenting is absolute authority, where your word is the last word, where there’s no room for talking back or speaking up, where their opinions aren’t welcome, where you’ve established the boundaries and rules and that’s how it’s going to roll, let’s project that into the future for a moment when they date,” she said.

The expert, who helps “parents end painful disconnection with their teenagers,” was then asked to imagine how their daughter, who is now completely afraid to speak up, will allow men to treat her.

“I began dating because I had been looking for love in all the wrong places and had never found it,” she explained.

She never realized she was allowed to set boundaries with men until she married Jeff Pain, a three-time Olympian.

“You’re right!”

“This isn’t about not giving myself permission or being afraid to set a boundary with men; I literally didn’t know I had permission to do so.”

Coming from a troubled teen with eating disorders and anxiety, young Aly believed that they had the final say over her life and her body.

“I couldn’t speak up or respond to them,” she continued.

“Do you know why?” she inquired.

“Because that’s the way I was raised!”

If your daughter does not have permission to participate in a dialogue or a disagreement, she will struggle to use her voice in the real world, according to her.

Many people who watched the video appeared to have been in the same situation as Aly when they were younger.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,

One person claimed, “This was so damaging to me.”

“The thing is if I speak up…,” another user explained of her current relationship with her parents.

