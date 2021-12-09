I’m a parenting expert, and I never use track-and-trace apps with my adolescent children because they cause more harm than good.

Aly Pain posted a video on TikTok expressing her dissatisfaction with the apps, claiming that they are frequently used as a substitute for parent-child interaction.

She began, “Here’s my problem with parental monitoring apps on teenagers’ phones.”

“Most parents use these to alleviate their own fear and anxiety, which they project onto their teen, who then uses the app to feel better.”

“Asking your teenager to carry your fear and anxiety is unfair, and it will often sever your relationship by lowering trust,” she continued.

“I understand your desire to protect them, keep them safe, and track their every move, but there isn’t and never will be a shortcut to connection.”

Instead, Aly suggests that you try to connect with your teenager through conversation.

“The only way to change behavior and equip your teen to make good choices (which tracking apps won’t do) is through emotional connection,” was written across the video.

“So, if you’re going to use one of these apps, ask yourself: is this your shortcut or are you also willing to put in the effort to build connections so that this app does what it’s supposed to do, not create a shortcut for you?” she concluded.

Her viewpoint, however, did not sit well with everyone.

“Pediatrician and child safety expert here,” Dr. Free N Hess wrote in the video’s comments section.

Respectfully, I disagree with you.

“Parental monitoring apps aren’t a replacement for human connection, but they can save lives.”

Quite literally.

“If done correctly and with the right app, monitoring can actually start amazing and important conversations while ensuring safety,” says the author.

“I agree with you,” Aly responded, “but unfortunately, many parents use it as a device to calm their own fear and anxiety and maintain control.”

“I had to get off,” another parent added.

It was actually making me more concerned about my children.

“I honestly believe our relationship would be better without it.”

“I’m not against the apps,” Aly explained in response to someone who “completely disagreed” with her viewpoint.

“I oppose them if they are not used in conjunction with establishing a connected relationship.”

