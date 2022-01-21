I’m a parenting expert, and there are two things you should keep in mind when discussing sex with your children.

When talking to your kids about sex, there are two things you must remember, according to me, as a parenting expert.

For the majority of parents, the awkward sex talk is the most dreaded time in their child’s life.

However, according to Aly Pain, a parenting expert, it doesn’t have to be this way all of the time, and there are two key things to keep in mind when the time comes.

”So you just caught your teen doing something nasty or looking it up online; either way, there’s one thing you need to know before talking to your teen about it.

”The physical and physiological changes that they are experiencing are normal and natural,” she said.

”Curiosity, urges, physical awareness, physical changes, and feelings of awkwardness are all normal and awesome.”

The conversation then revolves around what the teenagers do with those items, according to Aly.

”You can begin to share your value system and inquire about theirs.”

She went on to say that becoming curious is far more important than preaching.

”They feel bad, dirty, guilty, and shameful about a change they have no control over if those two key elements are not separated.”

”I’ve been normalizing EVERYTHING since they asked about babies when they were 3-5… so much easier to talk to kids about things that were never taboo,” one parent wrote.

Another thought: ”I truly believe that while raising our children, we should remember what it was like when we were their age and be as open as possible.”

”Make it inviting.”

”Open and honest communication from a young age is extremely important; none of my children hide anything from me, and we talk about anything and everything,’ a parent shared.

”You’re going to be my savior,” a fan expressed gratitude.

