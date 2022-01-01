I’m a parenting expert, and these new year’s resolutions make life a lot easier for you and your kids.

I’m a parenting expert, and these new year’s resolutions make life a whole lot easier for you and your kids.

Kirsty Ketley, a parenting expert, has revealed the best New Year’s resolutions to make this year to make life with the kids a whole lot easier.

To keep your children active and avoid becoming lazy, Kirsty recommends dropping certain words.

Kirsty discusses her advice for ensuring a happy and healthy lifestyle for your family in 2022 in the video below.

“Parenting is difficult outside of a pandemic, but parenting in a pandemic is incredibly difficult, and it has put our parenting skills to the test at times.”

While the new year is a good time to reflect and remember the things we’ve enjoyed, it’s also a good time to remember the things we’ve regretted.

These don’t need to be dwelled on – after all, mistakes are what lead to growth and success – but making resolutions can be a great way to move past those less-than-ideal parenting moments and focus on how to create more positive ones.

If you’re not sure where to start, here are THE FIVE RESOLUTIONS YOU MUST MAKE TO MAKE LIFE WITH THE KIDS EASIER.

Make an effort to be ‘good enough,’ not ‘perfect.’

It’s easy to get caught up in another person’s parenting philosophy, but everyone’s situation is unique, and what works for one family may not work for another.

There is no such thing as a “one-size-fits-all” solution, and it is impossible to get it right every time.

Being ‘good enough’ means that, for the most part, you’ll be able to meet all of your child’s needs while also allowing for some flexibility in the real world – days when you’re not firing on all cylinders and all you can muster is an extra episode or two of Peppa Pig and a ‘Freezer Tapas’ dinner, for example.

If you find that social media is a catalyst for you, keep your scrolling to a minimum and keep in mind that the majority of what you see is not’real-life’ parenting.

Keep your rules and boundaries in place.

If you want to see more positive behavior from your children, consistency is essential.

Children can better control their behavior if they understand that you will follow through and do what you say you will.

This entails refusing to give in to them or rewarding them for breaking the rules or acting inappropriately.

It’s also crucial to ensure that all adults involved in your children’s care are on the same page.

Don’t dismiss your children because they’re young.

Underestimating your child’s abilities can lead to self-esteem issues and can breed…

