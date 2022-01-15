I’m a parenting expert, and this is how you can discipline your toddler without yelling at them.

I’m a parenting expert, and this is how to discipline your toddler without yelling at them.

Dr. Kristyn Sommer, a parenting expert, can assist you if you’re having trouble disciplining your toddler.

Getting a toddler to listen to you can be difficult, but Dr. Kristyn has a clever way to discipline your toddler that doesn’t involve yelling.

Your go-to method might be yelling at your child or giving them a time out and putting them on a naughty step, but none of that is necessary here.

Instead, it’s all about the language you use and the questions you ask about your child’s actions.

Dr. Kristyn Sommer has 353.6k TikTok followers and captioned her parenting advice video, “The best trick in my book,” with the phrase “The best trick in my book.”

“As a mother with a PhD in child development, here’s how I discipline my daughter,” she explained.

“I don’t tell her she’s bad, I don’t tell her she’s naughty, and I don’t tell her that anything she does makes her a bad person or a naughty child inherently.”

“I only tell her to stop when it is dangerous.

“However, what I do instead is vital.”

Dr. Kristyn Sommer uses positive reinforcement and focuses on the terminology she employs to discipline her daughter.

“I use the terminology of good decisions and bad decisions for good and bad choices,” she continued.

“So, when she makes a mistake, I ask her if she thinks it was a good or bad decision, even if it’s in the heat of the moment.

“If she appears perplexed, I’ll tell her whether she made a good or bad decision, as well as offer some advice on how to make a better choice.”

“For example, if she climbs up on the table, I’ll ask her if it was a good or bad decision when she’s safe.

She is going to say something negative.

“She’ll then descend.”

When she decides to descend, I’ll tell her that she made a fantastic decision, and I’ll congratulate her on it.

“That’s how you discipline with positive reinforcement.”

The video of Dr. Kristyn Sommer has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

It currently has 235.5k likes, 3,081 comments, and 16.1k shares on Facebook.

Many parents were taken aback by this method and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“This is what we do in day care,” one person said. “We ask the child, “Is this a safe choice?” and then explain why it’s unsafe if necessary.”

“I swear your mama videos are amazing,” said another.

