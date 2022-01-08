I’m a parenting expert, and this is the key to keeping your child from misbehaving during long car rides.

I’m a parenting expert, and this is the key to keeping your child from misbehaving in the car on long trips.

However, parents all over the world know how difficult it is to travel with tantrum-throwing children in tow – but there are a few clever ways to avoid tears (from both mom and the kids).

It’s no secret that kids get bored in the back seat, but Sophie Pickles, a seasoned mum, Parent Coach, and Early Years Expert, has some tricks up her sleeve.

The ultimate trick is to travel at night, she claims, and the secret is to load up the car and head off into the distance.

We know what you’re thinking: dragging the kids out of bed in the middle of the night to go for a drive seems insane, right?

“There’s nothing more relaxing,” Sophie claims, and she explains why.

“Having traveled long distances with my own children as they progressed from babyhood to toddlerhood and beyond,” she tells Fabulous, “my number one car travel tip has to be to try to travel at night.”

“There is nothing more relaxing for all involved parties, and it makes for much smoother (and more peaceful!) journeys.”

This is primarily due to the fact that the children can sleep in the car and will have no difficulty doing so.

She does recommend, however, that they stick to their routine as much as possible and leave just before the kids’ “normal bedtime.”

“Before getting in the car, we usually do bathtime, story, and pjs.”

Keep the volume down and make the most of the dark winter evenings.

“If you want, you can even add some white noise,” she explains.

“When you arrive at your destination, simply transfer your child to their bed and let them sleep for the rest of the night.”

I swear, it’s that easy!”

Sophie, who has partnered with the baby brand Munchkin, believes that babies and young children require routine, so it’s no surprise that car trips can be “disruptive and taxing” for the entire family.

“Because they’re now in an unfamiliar environment,” she explains, “they’ll be much more prone to fits of crying and meltdowns.”

“New places, new settings, and new people can have an impact on even the tiniest of babies.”

There is a lot of sensory stimulation, which can be extremely overstimulating, and parents may find themselves with babies who are unable to relax.”

If late-night car trips aren’t for you, Sophie has compiled a list of other parenting tips that are both simple and effective.

