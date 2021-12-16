I’m a parenting expert, and this is what I tell my kids about Santa – including when it’s appropriate to have the conversation.

I’m a parenting expert, and this is what I tell my kids about Santa – including when it’s appropriate to talk to him.

A VISIT FROM SANTA CLAUS is arguably the most exciting part of the Christmas season for children.

For many people, believing in the jolly man in red and his devoted team of reindeer is what keeps the Christmas spirit alive.

But what if your children begin to doubt the age-old Christmas story, and what should you tell them about the famous Father Christmas?

Fabulous spoke with some experts who revealed that parents should not be concerned about keeping the Santa story alive – in fact, it is beneficial to them.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with creating a Christmas story of your own making in your family,” says Dr. Julia Budnik Grantham, author of the children’s book “A Mole Like No Other.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Family traditions are extremely important for a child’s early development; their significance cannot be overstated.”

“I’ve never met a child who has been negatively impacted by their childhood belief in Santa Claus.”

But I met children who were told from the start by their parents that they didn’t believe in Santa, and I saw their disappointment when they couldn’t share other children’s joy at Christmas gatherings.”

Our children are “very well equipped and skilled in role play and fantasy,” according to Julia, and they are often “much better than adults in separating truth from fiction.”

Meanwhile, Nina Julia, the founder and chief editor of CFAH and a Master of Science in Early Childhood Education, agrees, saying, “The great thing about Santa and why I chose to tell my children about him is because he plays such an important role in making Christmas magical.”

“The line between fantasy and reality is blurred for young children in particular, allowing them to let their imaginations run wild.”

This is crucial for a child’s development because it aids in the development of emotional, social, physical, and problem-solving skills.”

“Christmas is also a great time to promote empathy, kindness, and generosity.

Santa Claus and the “naughty” and “nice” lists are a great way to teach your kids about kindness and to remind them that their actions have positive consequences.”

Furthermore, Nina explains that the end-of-year celebration provides an “opportunity to encourage empathy, kindness, and generosity.”

“Belief in Santa and the ‘naughty’ and ‘nice’ lists is a way to encourage kindness in your children and remind them that their actions have positive consequences,” she continues.

Experts say there’s no right or wrong age to tell children “the truth” about Santa, and we shouldn’t have…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.