I’m a parenting expert, and this is why I never use the term “naughty” to describe any of my children.

I'm a parenting expert, and here's why I never say "naughty" to any of my children.

If you are a parent, work in childcare, or have to deal with children in any form, you know how annoying it can be.

They seem to be on a mission to push you to your limits; they’ll throw noodles all over the living room, stain the freshly painted walls with their oily fingers, and hit their siblings for no apparent reason.

We understand why you might be tempted to scream and become enraged, but a parenting expert has revealed why you should never refer to your child as “naughty.”

Csilla Love, a mother of two from New South Wales, Australia, understands what it’s like when your children refuse to listen to you no matter what you say.

“No one will want to play with you because you are always so naughty!” she said in a TikTok video, acting out a typical response.

The parenting coach then explained that as parents, we often become frustrated – which is understandable – but we often fail to recognize that our children’s personalities are distinct from their behavior.

The simplest way to deal with mischief appears to be to simply label your child as “bad” or “naughty.”

Being called ‘naughty’, on the other hand, makes a child believe that’s the only way his parents see him – as a troublemaker.’

“This has a major impact on my self-esteem, friendships, and our relationship!”

She went on to say that if a child is constantly labeled in a certain way, he will not only believe it, but also act on it.

“How you treat me in the future will be influenced!”

Undoing this ingrained belief will take a lot of hard work and ”inner child healing,” she said.

”And this is why I go to therapy… along with many other things,” one user wrote.

Another TikToker shared her childhood trauma: ”Growing up with a parent like this, unable to do better in their eyes, getting diagnosed with bpd (borderline personality disorder), adhd, ptsd, and ocd but still misunderstood,” she said.

”Well, my mother told me I was the stupidest child on the planet and fat…” one wrote, ”even though I had good grades and my weight was normal.”

