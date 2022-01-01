I’m a patient parent, and this is how I deal with my one-year-old daughter without her throwing a tantrum.

MANY PARENTS have experienced the difficulty of trying to take something from their child who does not want to give it up.

Nee, who goes by the handle @thebeesnee on TikTok, shared her foolproof method for preventing her one-year-old from throwing a tantrum.

“Gentle parenting,” Nee captioned a video she posted.

“How I kidnap my one-year-old.”

She displayed her daughter clutching a toy that she refused to give up.

“First I ask her for it, and if she doesn’t want to give it to me, I take it,” the mother of three continued.

“Right after that, I console her and assist her in managing her emotions.”

“I make it a point to remain calm throughout.”

She then asks if her daughter would prefer to play with something else and “directs” her to something she can have.

People expressed interest in trying Nee’s technique after seeing her post, which received over 125,000 likes.

“I love these,” one user said, “and I’m going to use them on my daughter’s Christmas tree ornaments.”

“Saving this,” said another.

Gentle parenting, according to Sarah Ockwell-Smith, parenting expert and author of “The Gentle Parenting Book,” “describes parents who are knowledgeable about child development, have good relationships with their children, and show empathy and respect to them.”

“They also practice mindful discipline (which includes setting boundaries and limits).”

Positive parenting and conscious parenting are two other terms that are similar to ‘gentle parenting.’

