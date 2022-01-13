I’m a pediatrician, and parents are always concerned when their newborns do these five “odd” things, but here’s what they mean.

I’m a pediatrician, and parents are always concerned about their newborns doing these five “odd” things, but here’s what they really mean.

A NEWBORN CAN CAUSE A LOT OF CONCERN.

Parents are frequently concerned about whether or not their child is developing normally.

One pediatrician, who goes by the handle @Dr_Rossome on social media, revealed that new parents frequently ask him the same questions, and that many of their concerns are actually signs of a healthy baby.

“Weird things normal newborns do,” he began on TikTok.

The first was “go cross-eyed,” which is quite common in the first few months of a baby’s life.

They straighten out after some time.

Number two: “Hiccup a lot.” The cause is unknown, but it’s perfectly normal. It could be due to a baby gulping air or overeating a little.

A baby’s jaw quivering is the third strange thing they can do.

This is due to the child’s muscle fatigue as a result of drinking milk, and it is to be expected.

The fourth is the “startle reflex,” which occurs when a baby is startled by an unexpected movement or a loud noise.

Finally, a parent’s stress should not be caused by their child’s sneezing and congestion, as this is completely normal.

Sneezing is a protective reflex that helps babies clear irritating particles from their nasal passages; it’s also a sign that their reflexes and senses are working properly.

Viewers expressed relief in droves in the comments section:

“My daughter sneezed ALL THE TIME,” one mother wrote, “genuinely worried she was allergic to our dog.”

“Thank goodness! That jaw thing freaked me out,” a second said.

Others added their own thoughts on babies:

“Until I had a newborn, I had no idea newborns farted like grown men,” a viewer joked.

“They shed!” exclaimed a third.

