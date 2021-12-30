I’m a plus-size model, so I have to stuff my clothes to make them appear bigger in photo shoots.

THE MODELING INDUSTRY HAS CHANGED FOR THE BETTER, but there is still much more to be done.

In fact, one plus-sized model revealed a disturbing secret: she has to stuff her clothes to make them appear bigger in photo shoots.

“I’m a plus-sized model,” the model, who goes by the handle @coolquinn on TikTok, explained in a video posted to her page.

She explained that the majority of these clothing brands have sizes ranging from XL to 5XL, which is clearly not her size range.

To address this, she admitted to bringing padding, also known as her “fat suit,” to shoots, which she claims is “considered polite.”

She then put the suit on and demonstrated how she filled it with padding.

“So you stuff it… and you grow a lot.”

“And if that isn’t enough, you can just pin everything in the back,” she said, showing her backside, which was covered in multiple clothespins that kept her shirt tight to her body.

“It’s because they want the neck and face to look really slim and sharp,” she continued.

“My suggestion is to just use real plus-sized women because there are so many beautiful plus-sized women out there,” says the author.

She ended her video with one final request, which was also a dig at the plus-size fashion industry.

“Can a plus-size brand please make something that isn’t horribly ugly for once?” she inquired.

The video has received over 400,000 views and thousands of comments from TikTokers who are shocked and saddened.

One person wrote, “The modeling industry despises plus-size models.”

“I just realized how many times I’ve fallen for this being ashamed of my double chin,” one user admitted, clearly affected by the practice.

“This is why I’m so self-conscious about my face shape,” wrote another person, echoing the sentiment.

“When it comes to representation in that industry, we are definitely not there yet,” added a fourth sympathizer.

Although things are beginning to change, there is a clear lack of representation for plus-sized women in the modeling industry.

“The average US women’s dress size is between 16 and 18,” according to Statista, though most retailers’ plus-sized sections start at size 12 or 14.

“67 percent of American women wear a size 14 or above,” according to Time, but most stores don’t stock those sizes in person.

Inclusion, on the other hand, grows in tandem with the plus-sized industry.

The plus-sized industry is expected to grow by (dollar)3.5 billion between 2016 and 2020, according to Statista, and brands are starting to…

