I’m a pregnant mom of eight with a weekly grocery budget of (dollar)400 – my kids are picky eaters, and I use over 12 eggs every day.

Yalancia has already been pregnant nine times at the age of 29.

According to the show My Extraordinary Family, Yalancia and Michael Rosario are expecting their ninth child to be a boy.

Jamel, Michael Jr., Angelo, Gimani, Armani, Sincere, and Khaza are the sons of a large Dallas family.

Armani, their fourth child, died in utero.

Yalancia meal preps in bulk to save time cooking and keep up with all these hungry mouths.

She shops for groceries once a week and spends (dollar)400 per trip.

Yalancia has to prepare a large amount of food for her boys for breakfast, such as a dozen eggs and pancake sausages.

Her younger sons, like many young children, are quite picky about what they eat.

Yalancia’s biggest challenge is keeping up with their laundry and housekeeping, despite the fact that she cooks much more than the average mother.

Yalancia claims that as her sons get older, they become better helpers, making life easier for her.

Yalancia was the oldest of seven children, and Michael had four sisters, so having a large family was important to the couple.

If money and health weren’t an issue, Michael said he’d like to have 20 children, which would more than double their grocery spending.

Surprisingly, Yalancia does not enjoy being pregnant, claiming that she is sick for the entire nine months she is pregnant.

She, on the other hand, likes the idea of having 10 to 12 kids.

Yalancia had previously retorted to those who claimed that being a stay-at-home mother “isn’t difficult.”

“People say being a stay-at-home mom can’t be that difficult,” she wrote on Instagram.

Try being all of these at the same time…

She listed “Accountant, Playmate, Secretary, Scheduler, Laundry Attendant, Housekeeper, Therapistmediator, Teacher, Chef, Chauffeur, Nurse,” among other occupations.

“Between these seven boys and a baby on the way, I feel like my hands are dipped in the baby stage, the toddler stage, and the kid stage!” Yalancia wrote in the caption.

“You forgot a few,” a fellow parent pointed out. “Coach, referee, counselor, maid, and probably 100 more.”

