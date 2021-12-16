I’m a pregnant mother of 11; this Christmas, I’ll spend £4.5k on my family, but the gifts aren’t from Santa; I want the praise.

With 11 children to feed this Christmas, you’d think Veronica Merritt would be cutting back on the celebrations.

The mother from New York, on the other hand, is planning a lavish Christmas for her children, spending an estimated £4,425 on them.

Veronica, 36, who had her first child at the age of 14, says she wants to make up for her financial hardships.

“This year I am in a much better position and have been able to spend a lot more on my kids than I have previously,” Veronica tells Fabulous Digital exclusively.

“My teenagers and older children can expect gifts worth £525 under the tree, while my younger children will cost me around £150 each.”

“I’m glad to spend the money; there have been years when I’ve had to sign up for free gift programs for the poor.”

Veronica, on the other hand, found a way to give her 11 children the perfect Christmas even when she was short on cash.

“Even when I was really strapped for cash, I made sure my kids had a wonderful Christmas,” she says, “even if it meant buying their presents at a charity shop.”

“I have a tendency to plan ahead of time and store gifts; I wouldn’t call myself a hoarder so much as a saver.”

“You never know when you’ll see a good deal again, and you never know when you’ll have the money when you find one.”

“I’ve always been able to provide for my children during the holidays in this way.”

Veronica, who is not religious, is a huge Christmas fan and says she wants to pass on the traditions to her children that she missed out on as a child.

“My mother didn’t care about holidays when I was a kid,” she explains, “so I tried to keep all the things I liked about Christmas and leave out everything I didn’t.”

“I didn’t get many gifts as a kid, and the ones I did get from my mother weren’t always things I wanted.”

“My mother would put cans of fruit from the cupboard in our stockings and then tell us to put them back once we had opened them.”

“Every year, I try to make Christmas better than the year before, so this will be the best Christmas they’ve ever had.”

