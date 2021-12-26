I’m a pregnant mother of 11 who doesn’t use contraception and lets strangers buy my children’s Christmas presents, and I’m getting trolled for it.

I’m a pregnant mother of 11 who doesn’t use contraception and lets strangers buy my children’s Christmas presents, and I’m getting trolled because of it.

New Yorker Veronica Merritt announced the news on her Instagram page.

She previously told Fabulous that she was planning a bigger Christmas than ever before, with a budget of £4,425 for her family.

But now she’s revealed how strangers bought her children lovely gifts via her Amazon gift wish list.

“Thank you to the amazing follower who got Andrew this gaming chair from our wish list,” she said on Christmas Day in a video.

“Adam got his virtual reality (VR) headset.”

Harry Potter wands and lipgloss can be found on her Amazon wish list, which allows members of the public to anonymously buy items for her and her family.

However, her success was not universally praised.

“It’s kind of strange and slimy that you rely on us to buy your kids presents and then try to rub it in people’s faces,” one person said.

Veronica, on the other hand, stated that she sent love to both her fans and her critics.

Veronica, 36, who had her first child at the age of 14, says she wants to make up for her financial hardships.

“This year I am in a much better position and have been able to spend a lot more on my kids than I have previously,” Veronica tells Fabulous exclusively. Veronica admitted she doesn’t use contraception.

“My older children and teens can expect gifts worth £525 under the tree, while my younger ones will cost me around £150 each.”

“I’m glad to spend the money; there have been years when I’ve had to sign up for free gift programs for the poor.”

Veronica, on the other hand, found a way to give her 11 children the perfect Christmas even when she was short on cash.

“Even when I was really broke, I made sure my kids had a wonderful Christmas,” she says, “even if it meant buying their presents at a charity shop.”

“I have a tendency to plan ahead of time and store gifts; I wouldn’t call myself a hoarder so much as a saver.”

“You never know when you’ll see a good deal again, and you never know when you’ll have the money when you do.”

“I’ve always been able to provide for my children during the holidays in this way.”

Veronica, who is not religious, is a huge Christmas fan and says she wants to pass on the traditions to her children that she missed out on as a child…

