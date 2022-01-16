I’m a pregnant mother of 11 who spends no money in January – here’s how I do it.

I’m a pregnant mother of 11 and I never spend money in January – here’s how.

Courtney Rogers, 36, was a virgin bride when she married her pastor husband Chris, 32, in October 2008, and she says she does not use contraception.

They now have ten children, six boys and five girls, ranging in age from five months to ten years, and she is pregnant again.

Courtney and Chris homeschool their large family and use a 15-seater van to transport them around the neighborhood where they live on a 12-acre plot in Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

Their monthly food bills are (dollar)1,200 (£975), and they were forced to stop eating out in January because it was costing them well over (dollar)1,000 (£812) per month.

Courtney has announced that she will spend no money in January, dubbed ‘No Buy January.’

On her Instagram page, she explained it.

“In January, we “fast” from making unnecessary purchases.

We make every effort to avoid eating out, purchasing clothing, engaging in costly entertainment, purchasing unnecessary goods, and so on.

There are, however, a few exceptions.

“1) We ARE permitted to use any gift cards we were given during the holidays.

Clint was born on March 13, 2010, weighing 8 pounds 14 ounces.

Clay was born on July 26, 2011, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Cade was born on September 16, 2012, weighing 6 lbs 9 oz.

Callie was born on July 25, 2013, weighing 4lbs 8oz.

Cash was born on October 24, 2014, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

Colt was born on September 12, 2015, weighing 4 lbs 6 oz.

Case was born on September 12, 2015, weighing 3 pounds and 8 ounces.

Calena was born on May 9, 2017 weighing 6 lbs 6 oz.

Caydie was born on June 10, 2018, weighing 7lbs 9oz.

Coralee was born on June 6, 2019, weighing 8 lbs 9 oz.

Caris, weighing 9 lbs 3 oz, is born on November 29, 2020.

“2) We ARE permitted to purchase any emergency clothing item (for example, to replace a lost coat or pair of shoes).”

“Because we don’t have any January or February birthdays, this challenge is easier for us.”

I do need to get a new carseat and a pack n play, and I was hoping to use my January registry coupon for that.

Hopefully, this is the only non-grocery purchase I make.”

Courtney, a stay-at-home mom, shops at the sales to save money for the kids, who wear hand-me-down clothes and shoes.

They still go on vacation every year, camping near their family in Georgia, 1,500 miles away, with travel and expenses totaling (dollar)1,000 (£812).

Courtney and Chris also never buy each other Christmas gifts, so they can afford to spend (dollar)100 on each of their children, totaling £812.

