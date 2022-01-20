I’m a pregnant mother of three, and I’m tired of mumfluencers flaunting their immaculate homes – my home is a shambles, and that’s how it should be.

A PREGNANT stay-at-home mom shared a photo of her chaotic home in an attempt to normalize the chaos that comes with having kids.

The mother of three took to TikTok to share a video of her life at home, complete with messes, toys, and laundry strewn about.

“I just want to show everyone what my house looks like because there are so many videos out there of all these houses that are beautiful – clean, pristine aesthetic,” she said in the video.

“Well, this is my residence.

So we should be friends if your house looks like this!”

“It’s been a rough weekend (hashtag)mostlysahm (hashtag)messyhouse (hashtag)normalizethemess (hashtag)17weekspregnant,” she wrote alongside the video.

Despite her claims that she wanted to return the situation to normal, the video’s comments section was split.

One user wrote, “We should definitely be friends.”

“I bought a sign that says sorry for the mess we’ve made with each kid.”

Someone else said, “I see a mother putting her children before a perfect house.”

“Your home appears to be similar to a million others, especially if you have children.”

“So you do you, girl,” wrote a third.

Others, on the other hand, chastised the woman for allowing her home to become so disorganized.

“GIRL, YOU HAVE NOTHING TO PROUD OF, WE COULDN’T BE FRIENDS, I WOULDN’T DRINK A GLASS OF WATER AT YOUR HOUSE,” wrote one person.

“I had four kids and was a single mom, and my house never looked like that,” said another.

A third person commented, “That’s just laziness.”

