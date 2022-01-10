I’m a prenatal coach, and I always recommend one thing to help with labor pain relief… and it’s only 99p.

A PRENATAL coach has revealed a surprising item that she always recommends to help with labor pain, and it’s only 99p.

Julie, who uses the Strong Body Strong Mama account on TikTok, posted a video to the social media site explaining the clever, low-cost hack.

“What’s one tip that most people don’t know about that can help them feel less pain in labor?” she asked at the start of the video.

“Meet the COMB!” says the narrator.

Julie recommended “placing the teeth of the comb just below where your fingers meet your palm” while holding a simple plastic hair comb, which costs around 99p in most stores.

Hold the comb tightly in your hand and “practice diaphragmatic breathing.”

“The acupressure points and the distraction can help you feel less pain,” she added.

Despite Julie’s positive rating, some in the comments section were skeptical about whether the trick would help with labor pain.

Someone wrote, “Yeah labor pains hurt so bad that I’d just throw it at someone.”

“I screamed like I was having an exorcism… I don’t think a comb will help the pain of a baby coming out in less than 2 hours lol,” said another.

“The comb got me to 4cm at home and then 7 at the hospital before exhaustion took over and I had to go with the epidural,” one woman wrote.

“I couldn’t possibly have gotten that far.”

“Ahhh! I’m a midwife, and I absolutely love it when women comb their hair!” said another.

“It’s a great pain reliever.”

Someone else wrote, “This helped me avoid getting an epidural!! Worked wonders!”

