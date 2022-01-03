I’m a pro at organization, so here’s how I take down my holiday decorations so that next year’s set-up goes smoothly.

I’m a pro at organization, so here’s how I take down my holiday decorations so that next year’s setup is a breeze.

THE END-OF-YEAR HOLIDAYS HAVE PASSED, and some families are starting to take down their holiday decorations.

One organization expert claims to know how to efficiently take down decorations while ensuring a simple set-up for the following year.

Lela Burris, the expert, gave her advice to her 65,000 TikTok followers.

Her first step in cleaning up holiday decorations is to take down all of the decorations from each room and sort through what you want to keep for next year and what you can get rid of.

She then advised people to clean the surviving adornments with a damp cloth before sorting them into categories.

Lela also mentioned that smaller decorations, such as a figurine wrapped in a stocking, can be stored inside larger ones.

Lela glued plastic cups to cardboard to make “stackable ornament storage” for her Christmas tree decor.

Place an ornament in each cup and then layer the next cardboard piece on top with this method.

She took a rectangular piece of recycled cardboard and wrapped the tree’s lights around it for tangle-free organization.

Lela said it’s fine to put the Christmas tree back in the box it came in, but that if the box breaks, she recommends purchasing a tree bag.

Finally, she demonstrated wrapping faux branch arrangements in wrapping paper in order to preserve them for the upcoming holiday season.

Tip: To make next year’s set-up even easier, wrap your Christmas tree in cling wrap while the ornaments are still attached.

If you have a living spruce tree, there is a trick you can use to keep it from being thrown away.

A cleaning expert claims that all you need is the branches and vinegar to make a disinfecting cleaning spray.

