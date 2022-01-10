I’m a professional cat groomer, and I’ve put together a list of six pointers to keep your feline looking great.

I’m a professional cat groomer, and I’ve put together a list of six pointers to help you keep your cat looking great.

Cats seem to be master groomers.

There are, however, some things you can do to help them grow into the wonderful kitty you know they can be.

Union Lake Pet Grooming offers cat grooming advice.

Begin grooming them when they’re kittens.

When cats are young, they will be more willing to be brushed and petted, as this is what their mother would do.

To get your kitten used to it, gently hold and groom it.

Grooming older cats may be more difficult, so get started as soon as possible.

Brush your teeth on a regular basis.

Short-haired cats should be brushed once a week.

Long-haired cats, on the other hand, should have their fur brushed at least twice a week to prevent matting and messy hairballs.

If your cat squirms, keep the sessions brief.

However, make sure to remove the excess fur with a good brush, such as a comb, soft rubber brush, or bristle brush.

Give your cat a bath when they are relaxed.

Before you start washing your cat, make sure they’re used to being around water.

Fill a sink or tub only a few inches deep with water.

Using a jug, slowly pour water over your cat, avoiding their face and head at all times.

Using a cat-safe shampoo, begin at the neck and work your way down the body.

Pour clean water over the suds to make sure all of the shampoo is gone.

Keep a large towel nearby to assist your cat in removing himself from the water and drying off.

Try a dry shampoo bath if your cat refuses to bathe in water.

Pay attention to your ears.

Check for any signs of discharge or redness in the ears when bathing your cat.

If you need to clean the ear canals of your cat, use a specialized cat ear cleanser.

Instead of using Q-tips to remove debris, use a cotton ball. Q-tips can cause further damage to the ear.

Trim your cat’s claws every now and then.

Indoor cats often have overgrown nails, which can catch on things and even cause injury.

Check with your cat to see if you can touch his or her paws.

When you’re both ready, use a cat nail trimmer to gently push down and extend each paw, exposing all of the claws.

As a result, the claws will not retract.

Clip a small section of the claw at a time, being careful not to clip the quick, which is a highly sensitive pink section of the claw.

Give your cat a treat while grooming it.

To make grooming your cat as pleasurable as possible, keep catnip, treats, and toys handy.

