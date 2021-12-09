I’m a professional chef, and my simple method makes it easy to remove the skin from the chicken.

Skinnytaste’s top tip for easily removing the skin from chicken has been revealed by the professional recipe developer and best-selling cookbook author behind Skinnytaste.

Her technique is a quick and easy way to remove the skin from chicken before it is cooked.

Skinnytaste founder Gina Homolka shared her tip with her nearly 270,000 TikTok followers in a video.

“Grab two paper towels to help you get a better grip, and then just pull it off,” she said in a video.

“Whenever I make chicken stew or soup, I do this.”

Gina’s hack appears to be legitimate, as two users claimed Gina taught them how to remove the skin from chicken years ago and haven’t looked back since.

If you need more information on how to prepare chicken for cooking, there is plenty of information available online.

Another TikToker, for example, demonstrated how to easily remove tendons from chicken breast without causing a mess.

The woman advised slipping the end of a tendon between the fork prongs and pushing down to detach the entire tendon.

“Because it’s a little slick, I grab the tendon with a paper towel and simply push down; you can pull the whole thing out!” she exclaimed.

If you’ve mastered the prep work but need some assistance with the cooking, another person revealed that people have been cooking chicken drumsticks incorrectly.

Instead of laying the drumsticks out on a pan, the user suggested hanging them from an oven grill rack to ensure even cooking on all sides.

In case any of the drumsticks fall, the person also suggested cooking vegetables or another side in a pan placed underneath the chicken.