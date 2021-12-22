I’m a professional cleaner, and here are six easy ways to improve your home’s air quality.

I’m a professional cleaner, and I’ve compiled a list of six easy ways to improve the air quality in your home.

A BUSINESSWOMAN and mother of four wants to help keep your house clean and the people who live in it healthy.

As a result, her firm revealed six simple steps to ensure that your home has the best possible air quality.

In a video posted to her company’s TikTok page, the mother, Kacie Stephens, founder of the Australian company The Big Clean Co, showed her six tips.

She first recommended that people clean their air conditioner vents and filters on a regular basis.

“I mean, that’s giving me asthma through the screen,” she observed as she watched a video of a filthy vent.

She then suggested that every day, she open a window to allow fresh air into the house.

Kacie then advised vacuuming “every couple of days” and to make sure the vacuum’s filter was clean.

“If you don’t, you’re pumping polluted air into the house every time it’s turned on,” she warned.

Steam cleaning your home’s carpets once or twice a year is Kacie’s fifth suggestion for keeping the air fresh.

Finally, she urged her followers to surround themselves with “living, breathing plants” in their homes.

Plants are natural air purifiers, according to a report from Time.

There are plenty of other tips, tricks, and hacks from other cleaning aficionados for those looking for even more ways to keep their homes as clean and fresh as possible.

A professional janitor once revealed his method for cleaning sofa cushions without the use of chemical deodorizers.

Previously, a woman shared her recipe for “lime power balls,” which are meant to keep places in the house with running water clean in between deep washes, such as sinks and toilets.

A third Tiktoker revealed how she keeps her house smelling fresh on a shoestring budget.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.