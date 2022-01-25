I’m a professional cleaner, and here are the five items you’ll need to keep your home spotless for under £1.

I’m a professional cleaner, and here are the five things you’ll need to keep your house spotless for only £1.

When walking down the cleaning aisle, it’s easy to get carried away, but it turns out you don’t need a whole cabinet full of products.

Just ask Kimberly Hay, 31, the owner of Clean Banffshire, an Aberdeenshire-based cleaning company, who swears by only five essential items for a spotless home.

You won’t have to spend a fortune, either, because Morrisons’ ‘Big Cleaning Event’ allows you to get a brand new set of cleaning supplies for as little as £5.

That’s right, most of Kim’s must-have items have been reduced to just £1 each, making cleaning your home more affordable than ever before.

Kim, from Banff, Aberdeenshire, who also runs a training course for people who want to clean professionally in their own homes, shares her top five items and why she keeps them in her kit.

“I couldn’t live without it in my house, mainly because of the scent.”

It’s safe for all surfaces and leaves a room smelling fresh and clean while also killing all bacteria.

When the kids are sick, this is my go-to recipe.

I also like Method’s Eucalyptus Mint bathroom cleaner because it has such a pleasant scent.

It’s powerful enough to clean the entire bathroom, including the floor.

I enjoy using it to clean every day.

The odor lasts until the next day, and it won’t corrode your fixtures and fittings.

Washing up liquid isn’t just for the dishes; it can be used to clean virtually every surface in your home, including unsealed wood and marble.

Because it doesn’t leave streaks or a film, it’s ideal for windows, gloss, and laminate.

This ensures that no dirt or grime adheres to them, allowing them to remain cleaner for longer.

Use the fairy if you’re unsure.

Everyone should have bicarbonate of soda on hand.

Soap scum on baths, watermarks on showers, the inside of an oven, you name it, it can all be cleaned with this.

If you make a paste with some white vinegar and leave it on overnight, it works wonders on the seals around baths, showers, and sinks.

It even makes your whites whiter when you run it through your washing machine.

It removes odours and dampness, whitens mattresses, and when sprinkled on carpets, absorbs odours and some stains – simply hoover after 24 hours.

Spot-check windows, glass, and gloss for those pesky finger marks.

It can also be flushed down any drains with bicarbonate of soda and boiling water to…

