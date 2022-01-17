I’m a professional cleaner, and here’s a quick and easy way to clean your oven for pennies – no scrubbing required.

I’m a professional cleaner, and here’s a ‘lazy’ way to clean your oven for pennies with no scrubbing.

It always seems to take forever, and as a result, doing the dishes is the chore we all dread the most.

However, it doesn’t have to be so difficult, and there are some fantastic hacks that can really help, such as this £1 tip for keeping your bin fresh and this life-changing tip for making your tiles look brand new.

There are also some unusual tips that you may not have heard before that can help you save even more time and money.

Antoaneta Dimitrova, Cleaning Service Manager at Fantastic Services, shares her top cleaning tips, some of which are unexpected…

There are many oddly shaped items in the kitchen that are difficult to clean with a standard sponge and soap.

A wire brush can be useful for some materials, such as glass bottles, but it can be harmful to porcelain and other delicate materials.

A mixture of rice grains and soap will suffice in these situations.

Fill the item with a little soap, water, and rice, and you’re ready to go.

Shake your hand 10 to 15 times in short bursts of three to four seconds.

The rice rubs against the item being washed when back-and-forth motions are used.

The friction cleans the item while being gentle on the material.

Because all you have to do is wait and wipe, this is a very lazy but effective way to clean your oven.

When I’m too tired to scrub anything at home, I use this trick.

A cup of baking soda and a spray bottle filled with white vinegar are all you need.

The first part can be completed in the evening and the second part the following morning.

Remove any loose debris, such as burnt food particles, from the oven first.

Then, liberally spray the inside of the oven with vinegar.

Simply sprinkle the baking soda on the oven floor, walls, and door after that.

It will begin to fizz and foam almost immediately.

Do not be alarmed; simply leave it alone and retire to your bed.

You’ll most likely wake up to an oven full of dissolved dirt, which you’ll simply wipe clean in the morning.

It cleans up a lot of dirt with no effort on your part.

It’s impossible to completely avoid dust in your home, but there are a few tricks you can try to reduce the amount of dust that settles.

For dusting, one option is to use used dryer sheets.

