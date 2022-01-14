I’m a professional cleaner, and I use three common household items to remove stains and restore the appearance of my mattress.

HAVE YOU ever taken off your sheets and discovered how badly stained your mattress is?

Before you throw it all away, a professional housekeeper showed you how to make it look brand new with no effort.

Vanessa Amaro, a TikTok star, revealed in her most recent video, “I’m a housekeeper and I’m going to show you how to remove stains from your mattress with things you already own.”

You’ll need a toothbrush (preferably one you don’t use anymore) and a spray bottle, she explained.

In the spray bottom, combine two cups of water, two cups of hydrogen peroxide, five drops of dish soap, and, if desired, five drops of essential oils.

Spray the mixture directly on the spot and “gently brush it out” once it has been mixed.

Blot out the stain with a cloth after brushing for a few seconds.

Brushing and blotting should be done again until the stain is completely gone.

After you’ve removed all stains, vacuum your mattress to remove dust mites and dead skin cells that have built up over time.

But that’s not all; you must also inspect your pillows to ensure that you get the best night’s sleep possible.

A smart mom previously demonstrated how she determines when her pillows need to be replaced.

Carolina Mccauley, a TikTok star, revealed how to tell if something is “expired” in a VERY easy (and kind of gross) way.

“Check if your pillows have expired by folding and holding them for 30 seconds,” she explained in a video.

“It’s still good if it bounces back.”

If it doesn’t, it’s probably weighed down by dead skin and sweat.

