I’m a professional cleaner with a lot of ‘Karen’ customers, but I have a secret weapon for keeping them quiet.

I’m a professional cleaner with a slew of ‘Karen’ clients, but I have a trick up my sleeve to keep them quiet.

A PROFESSIONAL CLEANER told a terrifying story about a ‘Karen’ client who thought she was being duped.

Kate, a cleaner and TikTok user known as @KatesGreats, is known for sharing her horror stories about clients.

She acted out a conversation she had with a “Karen” client who refused to pay full price for Kate’s cleaning services.

Kate claimed that when she arrived at the apartment she was supposed to clean, it was covered in construction debris, including drywall and dust.

“Did you mean to schedule this as a regular turnover clean?” she asked her client when she phoned.

Despite the evidence, the client insisted that the job was a regular clean rather than a construction clean up.

Even after Kate showed the client videos of the apartment with pieces of drywall strewn about, the client refused to acknowledge that the job was more involved than a regular clean.

They even tried to blame the damage on their tenants, despite the fact that the property had been renovated.

Instead of accusing the client of lying, Kate simply stated, “Ok, your tenants made a huge mess, and I’m going to have to charge you extra.”

The video received 5.1 million views, and viewers were outraged that a client would try to exploit Kate.

“It’s so annoying when people think they’re so smart.”

One commenter said, “I’m glad you stand up for yourself,” while another said, “The audacity!”

“Drywall dust is more irritating than glitter.

“Just when you think you’ve cleaned it all up, there’s more,” a third sympathetic observer observed.

“If she thinks that wasn’t a construction clean-up at all, she needs glasses,” a fourth wrote.

In other cleaning news, Mrs Hinch fans have revealed how to clean drains for just £1.

All you need is a bed sheet and this mum has shared a hack for drying clothes faster.

And here’s an 80p tip for keeping your washing machine from stinking.