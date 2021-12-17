These are my seven tips for a well-behaved puppy as a professional dog trainer.

These are my seven recommendations for a well-behaved puppy as a professional dog trainer.

DOGS are our best friends, but they can quickly become domineering if they aren’t kept in line.

Cheeky pooches can easily take over the family home and cause problems, but help is available.

A professional dog trainer shared his top tips for raising well-behaved dogs, and he started by telling pet owners to toss their dog behavior books out the window.

On Reddit, he wrote, “My first piece of advice is toss those books.”

They’re outdated, and research suggests they could even be dangerous.”

Instead of the standard book collection, he had his own tips for misbehaving Rovers.

The dog trainers started by explaining that scaring your dog into good behavior is a bad idea.

He said, “We’ve discovered that aggression breeds aggression.”

“If you only use aggressive training to communicate with your dog, the dog will respond aggressively.”

“This is partly because traditional dog training entails coaxing a dog into obedience, and a scared dog can only be pushed so far before lashing out.”

Despite how unlikely it may seem, conditioning can be used to teach your dog to speak.

“My favorite method is called capturing behavior,” he explained.

“Reward your dog if he already makes noise on occasion.

Make it a big deal if it only happens once in a while.

“You can add a cue, such as’speak,’ once they start associating barking with treats.”

“The most common method is to give them the treat and tell them they have to figure out how to get it on their own.”

“It won’t be long before they try a bark, which you reward with ‘Good Speak’ and a treat,” says the trainer.

There are several methods for introducing your dog to a cat, whether it’s your own or a neighbor’s, in order to deter the mischievous canine.

“For safety, I recommend starting with one dog on a leash and the kitten behind a baby gate or on a leash,” he advised.

“If the dog starts barking, both you and the dog must leave the room.”

If your dog sees the cat and does not bark for even a second, reward him.

“This method takes time, but it allows them to become accustomed to each other over time, and it rewards the dog for calm behavior, making being around the cat a pleasurable experience.”

If you dive to pick up your tiny doggy every time they come to you when they’re nervous, you might be reinforcing bad behavior.

He explained, “With small dogs, this can easily end up with you by accident.”

