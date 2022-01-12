I’m a professional dog whisperer, and here are my five best dog training tips.

TRAINING YOUR PUPPY CAN BE A LIFETIME ADVENTURE.

However, choosing these specific times to discipline your dog could make all the difference.

Paul Owens, dubbed “the original dog whisperer,” reveals how to keep a good boy on his best behavior all day.

Morning is the best time to visit.

The three E’s are what dogs want to do first thing in the morning: eliminate, eat, and explore.

Before you let your dog do whatever they want, simply ask them to sit, lie down, or stay.

This category is related to (hashtag)3, “Throughout the Day Cues,” but it is significant enough to warrant its own category.

Captures Best Time 2: Throughout the Day

One of the simplest and fastest methods for training your dog is to capture his or her own spontaneous behavior.

Keep a close eye on your dog and praise and reward them whenever they do something you want.

Your dog will begin to do the good behavior you praised them for more frequently over time.

Sitting, lying down, going to a bed, picking up a toy, and walking by their owners’ side are the six “Capture” behaviors that Paul Owens focuses on in puppy classes.

The ‘check in,’ where your dog looks up at you before doing anything, is the final and most important step.

3rd Best Time: During the Day – Cues

You probably don’t want to be carrying around smelly dog treats for an extended period of time.

As a result, it’s crucial to practice rewarding your dog with different options.

“Life rewards,” as Paul Owens puts it.

Anything your dog wants and enjoys that isn’t food is considered a life reward.

Allow them to sit first if they want to go outside, for example.

Make them lay down first if they want to chase a ball.

Best Time 4: After a bad behavior, sixty seconds straight.

If your dog steals food from the table, bolts out the door, or jumps on you, it’s because they haven’t been properly disciplined or taught a substitute behavior.

Substitution refers to teaching your dog what you want them to do instead of the undesirable behavior.

Because the bad behavior is still fresh in both your and your dog’s minds, sixty seconds after it occurs is ideal for training.

Taking 60 seconds to tell your dog to ‘leave it’ when food is placed on the table or to stay when the door opens will benefit both of you.

Best Time 5: The witching hour, from 4 to 9 p.m.

If you’re a parent, you might already refer to the hours between 4 and 9 p.m. as the “witching hours” because…

