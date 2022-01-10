I’m a professional gardener, and here’s how to make the most of your backyard all year.

I’m a gardening expert, and I’ll show you how to make the most of your backyard all year long.

The fact that it’s cold outside doesn’t mean your garden has to be drab and grey.

Even if it isn’t spring, there are plenty of things you can do to keep your outdoor space looking lush all year.

Maryline Damour, an interior designer and garden expert, shared her top tips for keeping your garden in top shape throughout the year.

“I designed the fence structure around it to be both decorative and functional, like many other elements in my garden,” she told House Beautiful.

“During the growing season, I plant climbing vegetables and flowers close to the fence so that it can be used to support them.”

She also mentioned that if it snows, the fencing will provide something to look at when everything else is covered in snow.

Next, Maryline suggested that your garden appeals to a variety of senses.

“Think about sound in the colder months: Pea gravel is a great design element that engages many senses in the garden,” she said.

“It turns a lovely shade of blue when it rains; it has a lovely crunch when you walk on it; and it feels good while barefoot gardening (which is totally a thing…or should be!).”

We replace the bluestone pea gravel every few years to keep it looking good.”

Finally, the expert advised gardeners to be creative when it came to decorating their outdoor areas.

Maryline recommended that you light it up like you would an indoor fireplace.

“In the garden, I have a mix of solar-powered lanterns and electricity,” she explained.

As the days get shorter, this allows me to spend more time in the garden.”

“If you have raised beds, this is an additional opportunity to decorate the garden,” she added.

We made our boxes out of wood and made decorative metal corner brackets that I left out in the rain to rust for a rough finish.

“Nature’s texturizing!” exclaims the narrator.

Meanwhile, with these simple hacks, this woman transformed her council house into something that looks modern and expensive.

In addition, this cleaning whiz has revealed the three places you’re overlooking…as well as a brilliant loo roll hack.

Check out this woman who used simple hacks to completely transform her home, and no one can believe it’s the same house.