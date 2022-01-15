I’m a professional hairdresser, and these are the four reasons why your hair gets greasy right after you wash it.

I’m a professional hairdresser, and these are the four reasons why your hair is greasy right after you wash it.

MANY people complain about their hair becoming greasy soon after showering, and a hairdresser says there could be four reasons for this.

In a TikTok video that has received over 1.1 million views, a professional hairdresser at The Sky Parlour in Australia revealed the common mistakes people make.

”A lot of my clients’ hair gets greasy the next day after they wash it,” she explained.

The first thing you should do while showering, according to her, is wash your hair twice.

”Really?” says the speaker.

She isn’t the only one who believes this; @amy.does.some.hair, a TikTok user who used to be a hairdresser, also believes you should shampoo it twice.

The importance of thoroughly rinsing out the conditioner cannot be overstated; not only will the ingredients leave a greasy residue, but they will also weigh the hair down, resulting in a flat appearance.

Not only should you wash your hair, but also your brushes and hair elastics, according to the hairdresser.

If not cleaned regularly, these, like your scalp, accumulate oils and dirt over time, resulting in you brushing your clean hair with a dirty brush, which is counterproductive.

According to the video, another common blunder is sleeping on cotton pillowcases.

It’s best to buy a satin pillowcase and wash it weekly if you have greasy hair.

”The two shampoo washes work so well, and my fine hair looks so much better,” said one user.

‘I’ve tried everything, and an hour after I wash and dry my hair, it looks like I didn’t even shower,’ said one person, clearly desperate.

This video came at the perfect time for someone else: ”Honestly, my fyp speaking to me today!”

”My natural hair is so fine that the next day it is always greasy!”

”I’m embarrassed to say I’ve never thought of washing my brush lol,” wrote another person who was surprised by this suggestion.

One user suggests lathering the shampoo in your hands before applying it to your hair.

”Wow, what a difference!”

