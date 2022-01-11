I’m a professional matchmaker, and I’ve discovered two mistakes you’re making on dating apps, as well as how to improve your chances of finding love.

I’m a professional matchmaker, and here are two things you’re doing wrong when it comes to dating apps, as well as how to improve your chances of finding love.

A DATING expert and matchmaker with over 20 years of experience chastises those who complain about online dating.

When she said that if you’re having trouble with dating apps or websites, you should look at yourself, she was being harsh.

“If you come back to me and say there are no good people on there, or they’re all scammers or cheaters, or whatever it is,” Gina Hendrix, a relationship expert and matchmaker, said in a video posted to her popular TikTok page.

“If you’re having bad dating app experiences, it’s either because your profile stinks, it’s average, or it’s not elevated enough to attract the best people,” she explained.

“Either way, it’s up to you.

“It also depends on who you pick.”

“Don’t blame the dating apps; take responsibility for your actions because when you take responsibility for your actions, you can change the outcomes,” she concluded.

Gina’s fans backed up her advice in the comments section, leaving glowing comments and stories about their own dating misadventures.

“I have a funny bio that men love because it’s unique,” one person wrote.

“Standing out necessitates good photos that tell a story, as well as a humorous bio.”

“Ugh, too many to weed out!” exclaimed another viewer who doesn’t use dating apps.

“I agree!! I’m a bit of a knucklehead!!”

“Can’t focus on lack—have to focus on finding the needles in the haystack,” Gina said in response to others who expressed concern about the large number of unappealing people to deal with.

Perhaps dating multiple people at the same time is the key to finding the needle in the haystack, as one dating expert advises her clients.

She suggests as a mantra, “If you’re not in a committed relationship, why are you committing to someone who hasn’t committed to you?”

One woman revealed she received care packages from two different guys with whom she had only gone on one date after testing positive for Covid-19.

What exactly does she say?

“Spread your net widely, set high standards, and be completely transparent.”

