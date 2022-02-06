I’m a professional organizer, and all you need is a cheap dish rack to transform your storage – there are so many possibilities.

I’m a professional organizer, and all you need is a cheap dish rack to completely transform your storage – there are so many possibilities.

A PROFESSIONAL organizer has revealed the many uses of a dish rack she bought for (dollar)1.

India Simmons’ TikTok page is full of organization tips, and her suggestions for how to use the Dollar Tree rack were a hit with her followers.

“Many people are disorganized because they don’t know where to begin,” she said at the outset.

“I walk into the store, unsure of what to buy.

Well, I’ve got you covered.

You might think this is just a Dollar Tree dish rack, but let me show you how versatile it is.”

She went on to show how to store cling film, tin foil, and other long boxes, as well as tupperware lids, trays and baking trays, frozen vegetable bags, small cosmetic bags, and flip flops and sandals.

It became an excellent storage space for wrapping paper or even video game boxes when turned vertically.

“Now let’s kick it up a notch,” she said in the second video.

“Because this is a wire rack, they’re very easy to bend upwards.”

You can now use it for a variety of things, such as holding the lids of your pots.”

India also suggested hanging the ring on the wall with Command strips.

“This would be a fantastic place to keep your children’s artwork or schoolwork that they bring home every day,” she said.

“Parents out there, you’re welcome.”

“When you first walk in the door, use it for your mail,” she advised, “or use it for your recipe books.”

India, an Army wife, even managed to store her husband’s various work hats on the rack.

“For all my military spouses out there who are constantly being woken up in the morning to find your husband’s hats?” she grinned.

“How cute is it for a towel holder?” she said as she finished her video by putting some small rolled towels in between the wires.

Other fans of the organization quickly reacted to the videos, with one commenting, “I love all of these ideas!!”

Another person commented, “Thank you for showing this. My biggest annoyance is pot lids, and this is a good thing to hang pot lids especially on the door or something.”

