I’m a professional proposal planner who charges £1k to plan their special day – I’ve even disguised myself as a bush.

People pay me £1k to plan their proposal, and I’ve even disguised myself as a bush.

WE’VE all heard of dream jobs, but proposal planner Stephanie Fleck might have the best one yet.

The 37-year-old, who hails from Colorado, is paid thousands of dollars to assist wealthy clients in proposing to their partners, and has worn some very interesting disguises while on the scene.

Stephanie told Fabulous that she owns Party Girl Events, a wedding and event planning company, and that she only added proposals to her services after someone pleaded with her for assistance.

“A few years ago, a woman named Paula called and said, ‘I’m not sure who to ask for this, but I need help planning my friend’s proposal,'” she said.

“After that, it became a popular service because that first proposal demonstrated the potential of what a proposal could be.”

“I’m the only proposal-planning event planner I know, and now everyone calls me.”

She now plans around 20 proposals per year, with the average couple spending a total of (dollar)5,000 (£3,776) on their special day.

“My services range from (dollar)1,200 (£900) to (dollar)1,800 (£1,360) if the proposal takes place in Colorado, where I live, and more if I’m traveling,” she explained.

“Other vendors, such as the photographer, videographer, florist, and so on, are optional.”

Of course, these affluent customers aren’t looking for just any proposal.

The majority of proposals occur between the end of November and the end of February, according to Stephanie.

“A non-suspicious reason to get your partner to the proposal spot, an intentional setup, and sentimental details,” she advised.

Stephanie said one of the most difficult logistically to plan was one in which the man wanted to propose during a mountain top picnic in a spot only accessible by skis.

“All the china, flatware, glassware, florals, and decorations were skied with by my team and me,” she explained.

“All of the food and beverages were skied by the caterer.”

“We took a gondola, two lifts, and maybe a mile of skiing!”

Thankfully, the lucky woman said yes, adding to Stephanie’s 100% acceptance rate.

Another difficult proposal was one made while on a snowmobiling tour.

“Every vendor had his or her own snowmobile,” Stephanie explained.

“To get all the decorations to the top of the mountain, the florist and I each had our own snowmobiles with toboggans on the back, as well as our own snowmobile tour guide.”

“They stumbled upon the proposal spot in the middle of the snowmobile tour! She was so surprised!”

She, on the other hand, is far from the snow…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.