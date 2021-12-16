I’m a proud catfish who enjoys it when people tell me that when I put on makeup, I look like a completely different person.

I’m a proud catfish who loves it when people tell me that when I put on makeup, I look like a completely different person.

ONE woman who has been labeled a catfish insists she is unconcerned about the accusation because she does not spend so much money on makeup that it does not change her appearance.

Caitie Murphy’s transformation videos have garnered over two million likes on TikTok.

In a recent video, she told her followers that she doesn’t mind if people say her videos feature two different people because it proves the transformative power of makeup.

Caitie began her video, sneering at the camera and her hair in a towel, with quotes from people like “You look so different with makeup on” and “I swear these are two different people.”

The camera then adjusted to show her with full makeup on and her hair styled into an artistic quiff.

“There’s no s**t!” she exclaimed.

“I didn’t spend all this money on makeup just to look like everyone else!”

“Listen, for each of my personalities, I’m going to rock a bold look,” she added.

“It’s over.”

“‘I didn’t spend all this money on makeup to look the same’ – truth!” one person wrote after seeing Caitie’s video.

“Sometimes I want a bold look, other times I don’t,” she says, “but everyone has their own personality.”

“Surely that’s the whole point?” someone else remarked.

Another user commented, “That’s right up there with ‘Are you sick?’ on no-makeup days.”

“I despise insults disguised as compliments or care.”

“EXACTLY! I always get ‘are you feeling alright?’ when I don’t have makeup on,” Caitie responded.

