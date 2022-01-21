I’m a psychologist, and there’s one thing to look for at the start of a relationship that indicates it’s doomed right away.

I’m a psychologist, and there’s one sign to look for at the start of a relationship that indicates it’s doomed right away.

WE ALL WANT TO FALL IN LOVE, and everyone enjoys being swept off their feet at the start of a relationship.

However, according to one psychologist, going too fast in the beginning could be a huge red flag.

Daniel Acon, a psychologist from the United States, is known for sharing professional advice on his TikTok account, thedanielacon.

The video has received over 600,000 views and 56, 000 likes.

According to the 25-year-old, this is the one dark psychological relationship secret that could save you years, if not decades, of pain.

So, if you’re dating and meeting new people, pay attention because if they start asking for these things too soon, it could spell disaster, Daniel wrote in the co.

“The next time you’re dating someone and they start talking about marriage or having kids really quickly, you have to be extremely cautious,” he explained.

“Because this could be a sign of a narcissist, narcissists frequently want to marry you and have a child with you as soon as possible because you are trapped at that point.”

“That’s when they start showing who they really are, and there’ll be hell to pay.”

However, some users disagreed with Daniel, claiming that they inquired about these issues early on to avoid wasting their time.

“Sorry, but I talk about marriage and kids 6 months into dating,” one user explained.

I’m in my thirties and don’t have much spare time.”

Another user commented, “It’s better than someone wasting your time and not wanting marriage and a family.”

“I said it could be a sign,” Daniel commented in the comments.

That isn’t to say that everyone is a narcissist.

Guys, take a deep breath.”

“There’s a difference between wanting to know if someone wants to get married and someone who wants to get married to you after only knowing you for a month,” he continued.

“Yes, please be careful ladies,” said one user, after having experienced exactly what Daniel warned of.

“I’ve been there,” one woman wrote.

“Another red flag is when they tell you they have no one in the world but you, only you, so they guilt trip you into staying with them,” another user said.

“Facts… I’ve been through it, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” a third person responded.

Additionally, a relationship coach reveals the green flags you might be mistaking for red flags.

One woman recounts how her four-year-long partner abruptly left without explanation one morning.

A relationship psychologist, on the other hand, reveals…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.