I’m a pushy mother who wants my six-year-old to be famous; she trains for 14 hours a week to be a celebrity.

Nicole Gold, a self-described pushy mother, is so determined for her daughter Penny to be famous that she began plotting her path to stardom even before she was born.

Penny’s dream is to appear on The X Factor and become a pop star, actor, or presenter, and she is doing everything she can to help her achieve that goal.

The little girl attends two hours of circus school each week, where she learns to use silks and poles, six hours of singing and acting, two hours of gymnastics, an hour of photography, and three hours of musical theatre.

Penny is up at 7.30 a.m. and in bed by 7.30 p.m., and Nicole, 35, a single mother who runs a Botox and beauty salon, keeps a strict schedule, allowing her to play only after she has completed all of her celebrity skills training.

“I’m very pushy, and Penny has to have completed her hours before she’s allowed to use the iPad or play with her toys,” she says.

Everything I wanted to do when I was her age is basically what I want to do for her when she grows up.

“Before she could walk, she was posing with a microphone in my high heels and lipstick.”

She had a natural talent for performing.

“I’d shed a silent tear if Penny decided to become a doctor, but hopefully I’ve crafted her well enough that she won’t want to be, and she’ll want to be a performer.”

Judy Murray recently admitted that encouraging sons Andy and Jamie to play tennis was viewed as a “nightmare pushy mother,” but Nicole claims that men would not have been labeled in the same way.

“I want Penny to succeed in whatever she does,” she continues, “but I don’t want her to spend every day in an office.”

“No one should live in that manner.”

I wish my mother had pushed me harder when I was a kid, and I believe other mothers should do the same if their children demonstrate talent.

We do everything from singing practice to improvisation in my home music room, which includes a green screen and a recording studio.

“She enrolls in nearby classes to learn circus skills and gymnastics.

Penny and I go roller skating, swimming, and to the beach in our spare time.”

Nicole took Penny out of mainstream school after the first lockdown so she could devote her full attention to making her a celebrity.

“I don’t think academic work is important,” she says, “but I do encourage reading and writing.”

We read a book in the morning and another at night, but she’s always in bed by 7.30 p.m. because she requires rest.”

