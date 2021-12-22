I’m a real estate agent, and here’s how to increase the value of your home by 10% before you sell it by making five simple changes.

I’m an estate agent, and I’ll show you how to increase the value of your home by 10% before you sell it by making five simple changes.

LISTING A HOME FOR SALE CAN BE STRESSFUL, especially if it’s worth less than you expected.

However, there are a few simple techniques you can use to boost the value of your home by up to 10% before selling it.

It’s all about improving your “kerb appeal,” according to expert Craig Bray, Divisional Director at estate agency Yopa.

From the outside, this means keeping the house clean, tidy, and fresh.

“First impressions matter,” Craig told Express.co.uk, “and the outside of your property is the first thing potential buyers will see, both when browsing online and in person at a viewing.”

“It’s all about kerb appeal,” says the author.

“A potential viewer would assume that a property with great curb appeal, appearing tidy and well kept, has been well maintained and to a high standard throughout.”

“As a result, the property would attract more attention and viewings.”

First and foremost, Craig suggests cleaning and/or painting the front door because dirt and debris are unsightly.

Cleaning the windows and clearing the gutters is also a good idea, and a fresh coat of paint on the outside of the house is a great way to make it look new without spending a lot of money.

Craig also recommended hiding bins behind a fence if you have the space, or in a wheelie bin shed if you live in a terraced house.

Also, regardless of whether the driveway is clean or not, don’t leave your car parked there.

“With some simple, tactful renovations, sellers can really boost the value of their property,” he added.

“At Yopa, we estimate that a freshly painted exterior, clean windows, clear gutters, a tidy driveway, a well-maintained front garden, and a freshly painted front for can increase the value of a property by up to 10%.”

In other real estate news, after an incredible transformation, this gothic church is on the market for £2 million.

There are two bedrooms in this open-plan property, and you won’t believe where they are located!

Here are six tips to help sellers prepare for the “Boxing Day Bounce.”