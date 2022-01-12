I’m a real estate expert, and I’ve discovered seven key things to avoid when buying a home.

I’m a real estate expert, and I’ve discovered seven key things to avoid when purchasing a home.

BUYING a home is one of the most important decisions you will make in your life.

As a result, you’ll most likely want to avoid any major blunders.

Thomas Goodman, a property expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, has shared what not to do before buying a house.

To get a mortgage, you must have a lot of things in order, including a good credit score, a good spending history, and a good job.

When it comes to buying a house, your credit score is critical.

It’s essentially a resume that lenders use to assess your ability to pay back loans.

Your application is more likely to be rejected if you have a low score, which will lower your score even further.

Make sure to check your credit score before applying for a mortgage.

You can always fix it and avoid rejection.

You should never change your job role while you’re in the middle of buying a house.

Lenders examine your work history to ensure that you are financially stable and will be able to make all of your loan payments on time.

If you change jobs before applying for a loan, you make yourself a weaker candidate for the lender and are therefore more likely to be denied.

The lender would see you as insecure or without a consistent source of income, making them hesitant to give you such a large loan.

Saving for a mortgage or even a down payment on a home will put a strain on all of your finances.

As a result, a budget is necessary.

Try to stay within your monthly budget, as difficult as it may be.

Closing costs may necessitate some additional funds.

While it may be tempting to splurge on some beautiful furniture for your new digs, try to prioritize securing the property as yours first.

Lenders frequently check your existence by looking at the electoral roll, so it’s critical that you’re registered to vote.

Your mortgage application will be delayed if you are not on the roll, and your credit score may be lowered as a result.

If you haven’t registered yet, go to gov.uk to do so.

If you need new furniture or high-tech appliances for your home, don’t buy them with a credit card.

Getting into unintentional debt can have a negative impact on your credit score and may be one of the reasons your loan application is denied.

To confirm that they are working with a qualified buyer, most sellers require a pre-approval letter with their offer.

Due to the competitive nature of the housing market, a seller may choose to move on and accept another offer…

