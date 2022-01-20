I’m a recruiter, and here are five jobs that could pay you £100k and require no qualifications.

I’m a recruiter, and here are 5 jobs that could pay you £100k and require no qualifications.

We are taught the same thing throughout school: if you want to be successful, you must get excellent grades.

Is this still true, with an increasing number of entrepreneurs launching their own brands and businesses despite having no formal qualifications, including GCSEs?

Certainly not.

“Who says you need a degree to make a lot of money?” says Amanda Reuben, director of Bijou Recruitment.

“Every month, I look at hundreds of CVs, and the ones that stand out to me are unlikely to have multiple qualifications listed.”

“No, the ones I’m most likely to pursue are those with a solid personal profile, free of spelling and grammatical errors, and personal interests such as ‘completed London Marathon in under 5 hours,’ ‘volunteer regularly with local charity,’ or ‘applied to be on Bake Off,’ for example.”

“While a degree is required for jobs in professional services such as accounting, law, or government, what about jobs where you can earn a good living simply by being yourself?”

Amanda shares five jobs where you could earn up to £100,000 without a degree…

You must enjoy working with people and take a process-oriented approach to your work in order to be considered for this position.

Excellent organizational skills, as well as the ability to be open-minded, work with people from various cultures, and have a lot of patience, are all required.

For years, I worked with a man who began his career in the bakery department of a well-known supermarket.

He dropped out of high school at the age of 16, had no college education, but worked hard and got along well with his coworkers and staff.

He was outgoing and friendly, but also hardworking and dependable, and he rose through the ranks of the company to become Store Manager, with responsibilities that included hiring and basic HR.

He is now the HR Director of a high-end fashion house.

There was no CIPD, no degree, just a lot of hard work, determination, and a positive attitude!

You will be paid well in this position, and your salary will rise as you advance in your career.

To work as an estate agent, you’ll need a clean driver’s license, a lot of self-assurance, good organizational skills, good timekeeping, and reliability.

Also, the patience and tolerance to deal with a wide range of people, such as vendors, buyers, solicitors, and coworkers.

While you’ll most likely be paid a base salary, you’ll also be paid a large commission when you sell a home.

This role necessitates a confident and assertive demeanor.

Interpersonal skills, a genuine love of people, a big smile, negotiation and persuasion skills, a lot of enthusiasm, tenacity, and good administrative skills are also important.

You get a…

