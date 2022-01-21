I’m a relationship coach, and I despise it when people tell me that on dates I should just be myself – there are three better ways to impress.

Jamie Date, a dating coach, wants people to have the best possible chance of finding love.

So, before going out on a first date, she revealed what to do if you get her least favorite piece of advice: “just be yourself.”

Jamie said in a video shared with her 13,000 TikTok followers, “Telling someone to just be themselves as dating advice is like telling someone who is depressed to snap out of it.”

“The intentions behind this line are great,” she said, “because displaying your uniqueness is crucial to standing out among the abundance that women feel during dating.”

Jamie, on the other hand, believes the advice is “annoyingly vague and irritatingly unhelpful.”

As a result, she gave viewers three ways to put the advice to good use.

“The first is amusement at one’s own expense.

“With my clients, this is probably what I work on the most,” she said.

Jamie defined it as the ability to feel empowered and confident without relying on the approval of others.

“It means to ‘act as if,’ as in your body language and tone of voice demonstrating that you are without a doubt the coolest, funniest, hottest guy in the room, no questions asked.”

Her second piece of advice was about “expressiveness.”

“When a man approaches [a person], I see this all the time.”

“They’re afraid of showing too much interest,” Jamie explained, “so they double down and don’t show any expression at all.”

She admitted that it’s true that you shouldn’t show too much interest too soon, but that doesn’t mean shutting down your emotions is the best solution.

“The more expressive your face and hands are, the more captivating you’ll be, increasing your attraction,” she said.

Finally, Jamie wants to see people, with or without a partner, living their best lives.

“I’d switch ‘Just be yourself’ to ‘Be your best self.’

“Look after your body and mind,” she advised.

“Climb your way out of a rut.”

“Fight like hell to see more good in the world.”

“Be someone people want to hang out with.”

Finally, Jamie urged people to consider whether they are truly displaying their best selves.

“Because if she doesn’t, she’s not really rejecting you,” she joked.

Followers were ecstatic to have the cliched advice deconstructed for them, with one admitting that Jamie completely dispelled their doubts about the subject.

“I’ve always been unsure when it’s appropriate to show interest and when it’s excessive.

“It’s always struck me as being so contradictory,”…

