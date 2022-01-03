I’m a relationship expert, and I can tell you that if your man says a certain phrase, he might already be cheating.

A RELATIONSHIP SPECIALIST has finally clarified what it means when guys say someone is “just a friend.”

When confronted with accusations of cheating, many men will use this phrase.

Cory Skonlnik, 33, claimed on social media that the phrase “she’s just a friend” is a huge red flag.

When someone says this phrase, he claims it means, “I keep this person around as a backup for whenever I get bored.”

“If you leave, they might replace you.”

In fact, they might already be serving as a useful sidekick for me.

“If you complain about my shady dealings with this person, I’ll make you appear to be the one in charge.”

Many people agreed with him in the comments section, with one person writing: “If this person was truly a friend, she would respect his relationship and understand his boundaries.”

“I learned that if another person is only introduced as a ‘friend,’ stay vigilant,” a second claimed.

“Yep, and his ‘friend’ is now his wife after I left when I caught them cheating,” a third said, speaking from personal experience.

Another relationship expert previously stated that a man gifting lingerie to his partner is typically a red flag.

“If your only gift is lingerie, it means your beau is more concerned with himself than you,” Tina Wilson explained.

“Since he’ll be the one looking at it and admiring it on you, it’s more of a present for him.”

“It’s definitely a gift for him if the lingerie is completely different from anything you’ve worn before (and you don’t feel comfortable in it).”

“Lingerie can be an awkward gift, but it’s actually quite telling if you have very different perspectives on what you like, and could indicate a bigger divider than you think…”

“Buy him a neon glitter G-string and that’ll drive the message home,” Tina advised if they make a fuss because you don’t want to wear it.

