I’m a relationship expert, and my boyfriend and I never fight because we use a simple method to avoid conflicts.

A relationship expert revealed that she and her boyfriend never fight, as well as how they avoid getting into fights.

Kirstie Taylor, a dating and relationship expert, revealed in an online video that she and her boyfriend never fight because of an idea she discovered while doing research for her own romantic life rather than for work.

“It’s great to have open communication and be able to say whatever you want,” she explained, “but sometimes people just need that space and that designated time to bring things up – especially if you’re with someone who isn’t particularly good at communicating.”

To give her and her boyfriend that time, they meet once a week to discuss any concerns or issues that have arisen during the previous seven days.

“It’s as simple as saying, ‘Hey, do you have anything you want to talk about?’ and if we do, we’ll talk about it; if not, we’ll just wait until next week,” Kirstie explained.

“It’s as simple as that, and it helps us express any issues we’re holding back from saying.”

She went on to say that when they aren’t busy, tired, or distracted, they make an effort to check in with each other because meaningful conversations are important.

If you’re in a relationship and you’re fighting with your partner, it doesn’t necessarily mean you picked the wrong person.

There is plenty of room to have meaningful conversations when just getting to know someone for those who are not in a relationship and are just getting into the dating scene.

