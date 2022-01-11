I’m a relationship expert, and there are five telltale signs that your partner is losing interest in you.

I’m a relationship expert, and there are five signs that your partner is losing interest in you.

If you feel like your partner is pulling away from you, a RELATIONSHIP expert has revealed the five signs to look out for.

It would undoubtedly save you a lot of heartache and possibly even save your relationship.

Eros Miranda, a relationship coach who has become extremely popular on social media, revealed that there are five signs that a person is losing interest in their partner.

The way they communicate with you is the first thing you should look out for.

Have their texting habits changed, and do they appear distant and reserved?

When a person loses interest in their partner, they will prioritize other things.

They will put their partner on the back burner and spend time with others rather than their partner.

You may also notice that the person ceases to initiate any intimate or romantic activities.

They may no longer want to go on a date with you or even eat dinner with you.

The fact that they have stopped including you in their future plans is a fourth red flag.

Instead of “we,” “me” is now a part of their plans.

Finally, someone who no longer wants to be with you is not interested in resolving issues with you.

They’re simply ready to give up and leave.

Another relationship expert previously stated that people should not only date one person at a time.

She advises her clients to date multiple people at the same time in order to be more efficient with their time and love – and she only has one rule for them to follow.

“Why are you committing to someone who hasn’t committed to you if you aren’t in a committed relationship?” she asked.

She wishes women were more at ease with this question so they could be more open to dating multiple people rather than focusing solely on one potential match.

“Like this is exactly why you become so attached to a guy early on when he hasn’t even proven himself to you, when he isn’t even your boyfriend, when things aren’t even exclusive,” she explained.

“You wouldn’t be so consumed by this one guy if you were dating other people and weren’t putting all of your eggs in one basket for a basket that… hasn’t even proven to be worth it yet,” she reasoned.

Aly went on to say that telling a date you’re seeing other people is perfectly fine.

In fact, she claims that being honest with them will improve your chances of finding a long-term healthy relationship.

“If he wants you…,” says the narrator.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.