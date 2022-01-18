I’m a relationship expert, and there are three main reasons why you and your partner always fight – and it’s not because of the dishes.

I’m a relationship expert, and there are three reasons why you and your partner always fight – and it’s not because of the dishes.

The real reasons you and your partner may be constantly arguing have been revealed by a RELATIONSHIP expert.

The reason you’re fighting isn’t because of minor tasks like doing the dishes or your partner not responding to your texts on time, according to Erica Wright, a relationship coach from the United States.

Erica’s TikTok video went viral, garnering over 900k views and 100k likes.

“What are you actually fighting about?” she captioned the video, explaining the three hidden dynamics that couples tend to fight over.

Erica explained that it’s easy to misinterpret it as arguing over minor issues like not helping with household chores, but that these issues often have a deeper meaning.

She asked users to consider whether their partner has done something minor, such as forgetting to take out the trash, that has triggered a strong defensive response in them, and explained that this is due to the compounding effect of all these small triggers adding up to form a deeper meaning.

According to Erica, the strong reaction stems from these three deeper feelings.

The first underlying dynamic, she explained, is one of power and control, which may sound like “you always undermine me in front of the kid” or “you need to unload the dishwasher my way because it’s the right way.”

The second underlying cause of conflict is a lack of respect and recognition, as evidenced by Erica’s examples of “you always make plans without even asking me first” and “do you even realize how much I do around the house?”

The third reason is closeness and caring, which may sound like “why am I the only one who texts?”

She explained that when your partner doesn’t look up from their Ipad when they get into bed triggers you, it’s not because they didn’t look up, but because it falls into a pattern of neglect, according to famous psychotherapist Esther Perel.

“Similarly, if your partner makes plans with friends every week but isn’t interested in planning a special date night with you, it can cause insecurity or make you feel as if they aren’t truly interested in you.”

“When these patterns repeat themselves, they form a lens through which we view our partner and our relationship.

“Every interaction is seen as if we are wearing sunglasses if we believe our partner doesn’t care about us all,” Erica explained.

On the other hand, she claims that if you believe your partner loves you, you will see everything through that lens.

“Wow I can so relate to this, very eye-opening and you completely nailed it,” one user said of Erica’s insight.

