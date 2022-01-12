I’m a relationship expert, and there’s one question that can help you and your partner avoid fights and save your relationship.

I’m a relationship expert, and there’s one question that can help you avoid arguments with your partner and save your relationship.

A SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP REQUIRES A LOT OF TIME AND EFFORT TO MAINTAIN.

While there is no magic formula for making a relationship work, there are a few tried-and-true pointers that can help.

On TikTok, a relationship expert and psychology student known as @Minful_Tom shared his tried-and-true advice for couples dealing with difficulties.

“When the other was having a bad time,” he began, “my wife and I got into the habit of asking each other, ‘Do you want comfort or solutions?'”

“That one sentence can save us 910 times from an argument,” Tom continued.

In response to a commenter’s request for more information on the “comfort” part, Tom explained:

“Comfort could be being present with your partner and empathically listening to their feelings and problems rather than providing a solution.”

It’s an excellent technique.

Sometimes all we need is a sympathetic ear or a shoulder to cry on, and our partner’s strategic planning can be irritating.

Other times, we need someone to assist us in solving a problem.

Understanding what a person requires at any given time allows us to assist them in feeling better about whatever they are experiencing.

The video has received over a million views and thousands of comments of support and praise for the wise words.

“Right now, my husband is in a lot of pain.”

This video seems to have found its way to me.

“I’m going to ask him right now,” one viewer wrote.

“THIS! I’ve been having a hard time expressing my need for comfort when I’m stressed.”

My partner usually provides solutions out of a desire to assist.

“This,” a second added.