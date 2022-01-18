I’m a relationship psychologist, and I’ve discovered that women should never date while ovulating, as well as nine other dating blunders to avoid.

While there is no magic formula for making a relationship work, there are some tried-and-true guidelines that can help.

Following the breakups of several celebrity couples, psychologist Emma Kenny reveals the ten things you may be doing that are preventing you from finding lasting love.

Long-term relationships necessitate compromise, which means deciding early on what you will and will not accept.

“Everyone needs to know what kind of relationship they want and what their non-negotiables are,” Emma explains.

“According to research, it takes nine months for a relationship to reach the negotiation stage, but laying out where you stand on major issues like marriage, children, and where you want to live now could save you heartache later.”

“Many people sacrifice their core needs and wants in the short term in the hopes that their partner will want the same thing in the long run, but what if they don’t? You never know until you ask.”

The first few months of a relationship are usually a whirlwind of lust, fun, and spontaneity, but choosing a partner solely based on sexual chemistry is doomed to fail.

“A relationship must survive three stages – lust, attraction, and attachment,” Emma says.

The lust state, which is fueled by a desire for sexual gratification triggered by the release of the hormones testosterone and oestrogen, only lasts up to five months, according to research.

“These have an effect on the pleasure center of the brain, which means that when you engage in sexual activity, you get a lot of positive reinforcement.”

“The lust stage ends after five months, and if you don’t have much in common with your partner, or suddenly realize that you find them boring or annoying without the sex, it’s unlikely you’ll stay with them.”

If you were raised by parents who didn’t show you love, respect, or trust, it’s possible that you’re looking for someone to fill in the blanks.

“You may start to scrutinize someone’s behavior and personality traits over those first months of meeting them to see if they meet or exceed a bar that you have set for them,” Emma says.

“The relationship is doomed to fail if you’re judging them against a parent who failed you and using your negative experiences to dismiss the many positive traits they do have.”

“While this may appear to be a reasonable way to protect yourself, it is not your partner’s responsibility to fix problems or fill voids.

You’re only going to ruin your relationship.”

Because they couldn’t accept that their partner loved them, those with low self-esteem are more likely to misinterpret their partner’s behavior, seeing them as either ungrateful or dismissive, according to psychologists…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.