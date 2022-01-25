I’m a relationship psychologist, and there are SIX signs that your love interest is lying, as well as one word that is a HUGE red flag.

With the New Year well underway, millions of single people are looking for love this month.

However, relationship and counselling psychologist Dr Georgina Barnett of Psychology and Lifestyle for Lenstore has warned that Brits dating should be wary of their date’s language and tone of voice, whether it’s through WhatsApp, a dating app, or texts.

She reveals to Fabulous the six signs that someone is lying to you…

Conversation fillers, according to the relationship expert, can be a sign that your potential suitor is not telling the truth on the phone.

“Lying is a lot more taxing on the brain than telling the truth,” she explains.

“This is why liars frequently use short silences, ‘ums,’ and ‘you know’ to generate their story.

This is especially true if the conversation is honest and concise until it suddenly stalls with filler questions – this is a red flag for catching a liar on the phone.”

Another telltale sign, according to Dr. Georgina Barnett, is swallowing and throat clearing.

Because the phone, unlike email or text, is a “real-time” communication tool, liars have less time to construct their responses, she explains.

This puts them under stress, and any stress will show up in the body.

“Moisture leaves the throat and is re-directed to cool the skin by sweating – a fight or flight response that dries out the throat,” she continues.

“As a result, you’ll frequently hear someone lying down clear their throat or swallow hard in response to this physiological change, indicating that they’re stressed.”

Furthermore, the relationship expert warns that liars make the mistake of believing that a longer, elaborate response is more convincing, when truth-tellers are usually concise and direct in their responses.

“Think about the difference between a liar and someone telling the truth in court – honesty only requires recall, whereas deception requires a good story,” she says.

“As a result, elaboration, waffling, and irrelevant information make commentary more difficult.

Be wary of the convoluted response to a simple question!”

When it comes to spotting porkies via text and email, Dr. Georgina Barnett says that language can take an emphatic tone.

“Take, for example, someone who is cheating on their partner; they overcompensate in their language and explanation in…

